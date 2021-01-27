CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police responded to a fatal crash along I-57 in central Illinois.
Troopers said the crash happened on I-57 northbound at mile post 177. This exit is in Cumberland County.
A press release said a vehicle was moving northbound near mile post 176.5 when the driver lost control and hit a right guardrail. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Authorities had closed the road for about 1 1/2 hours before it reopened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.