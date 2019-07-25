CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A driver was taken to a hospital after troopers said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of his car.
According to state police, an Illinois Conservation Police officer found the 49-year-old Champaign man in a Toyota Scion located in the median of I-72 (mile post 171.5) and slowly moving westbound at 5:52 p.m. Thursday. The officer who arrived at the scene discovered the man wasn’t breathing.
State police said the officer began performing CPR on the man before troopers arrived to help. They were able to revive him on the scene.
Possible charges against the driver are pending, per troopers. The situation remains under investigation Thursday night.