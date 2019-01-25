SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers responded to multiple car crashes caused by winter weather Friday night.
The crashes happened along Interstate 55 between Clear Lake and Sherman. One of those crashes limited traffic at Exit 100B, which leads to Sangamon Avenue. Details about possible injuries and a cause are unknown Friday night. The scene of that crash was cleared as of 8 p.m.
State police say “extremely slick” roads are in issue late Friday in the area of these crashes. Drivers are asked to use other routes if possible.