SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have reopened traffic lanes in the Sangamon County area where two semi-trucks overturned Tuesday.
The crashes happened along I-55 in Sangamon County, causing lane blockage, per state police.
Authorities said the vehicles overturned at mile post 76, which is near Divernon.
At 6:12 p.m., state police said all lanes in the area had reopened. At that time, units were still on scene cleaning up.
Drivers are asked to be prepared to merge to the left lane near the crash scene and proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.