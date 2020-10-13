MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have named three people who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Monday crash in Macon County.
A press release from Illinois State Police District 10 said the crash, which happened at about 9:33 a.m. Monday at U.S. 51 and Elwin Road, involved a 2012 GMC straight truck and a 2015 International truck tractor semi-trailer combination.
Troopers said the GMC driver was heading eastbound on Elwin Road while approaching the intersection with U.S. 51. At the same time, the International truck was heading southbound on U.S. 51 while approaching Elwin.
Authorities said the GMC driver failed to stop at the intersection and hit the front passenger side of the International truck. Troopers said 23-year-old Brady Stewart of Granite City, the GMC driver, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other two people with life-threatening injuries include 20-year-old Madison man Lamario Jones and 27-year-old Jerseyville man Travis Wader. Troopers said both men were GMC passengers.
The International truck driver, 61-year-old Decatur man Robert Tokarz, was not hurt in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
