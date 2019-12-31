(WAND) - New Year's Eve is one of the biggest celebratory nights of the year, but it's also usually one of the biggest nights for drunk driving crashes.
That's why the Illinois State Police will have extra patrols on the streets this New Year's Eve to prevent as many DUI crashes as possible.
"Every trooper could tell you stories of being on DUI crashes, where innocent victims or DUI drivers passed away, and we had to go to their house and notify their family," said ISP District 9 Commander J.W. Price. "It definitely touches you as a police officer, and that's why we take this very personally, to make sure that impaired drivers are not on the roadways."
Price said the sight of a police vehicle may be enough to make people think before they drink and drive.
"We like to be proactive by being visual," Price said. "If you see us on your way to go out drinking, doesn't that give you that second thought to maybe take a rideshare home, an Uber, a Lyft or a taxi?"
And while cannabis use will become legal soon after the clock strikes midnight, it's still illegal to drive while impaired on the drug.
"It still is not legal to operate a motor vehicle while you're in the process of using cannabis, or have recently used cannabis, so do not get behind the wheel and use cannabis."
Price said while everyone wants to have fun, there's no reason to be unsafe while doing so.
"We want them to celebrate the coming of the new year, but do it responsibly by having a sober driver designated, or taking a rideshare or taxi home. There's no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated. There's zero reason."