SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said it is investigating a deadly crash involving a semi and pedestrian.
ISP said on Friday at 1:52 p.m. Troopers responded to IL 128 at Main Street in Shelbyville for a report of a crash.
The preliminary investigation indicated a semi was stopped at the intersection of IL 128 and Main Street. Troopers said the 53-year-old driver of the semi proceeded to make a right-hand turn.
At that time a 58-year-old woman in a wheelchair entered the roadway.
Troopers said the trailer of the semi hit the woman in the wheelchair.
The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronouns dead.
Troopers could not provide anymore information about the crash.
