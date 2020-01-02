PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - A man carrying weapons, ammunition and marijuana was arrested at an Illinois State Police facility, authorities said.
At 1:18 p.m. Thursday, District 10 troopers said 38-year-old Jeffrey P. Heard drove a red Chevrolet truck to a restricted parking lot behind their headquarters in Pesotum. A trooper immediately confronted him.
Troopers said they noticed Heard had a handgun on him. According to a press release, he wouldn't provide identification, then became irate and spoke in a "nonsensical manner".
Authorities searched the truck and said they found three handguns, a rifle, multiple magazines, about 2,400 rounds of ammunition and 94 grams of marijuana. Heard, who is from Pipestone, Minn., had a valid concealed carrying permit from Minnesota, troopers said.
Troopers said they do not believe there was any target or that Heard intended to hurt law enforcement.
Heard is charged with possession of a firearm on state supported property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cannabis.
Troopers said the investigation remains pending.