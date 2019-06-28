CHICAGO (WAND) – A man who troopers say caused a deadly crash and fled the scene is behind bars.
At 9:43 a.m. on June 24, troopers say 52-year-old Chicago man William A. Winesberry drove a white van traveling at a high speed into the back of a white passenger car parked on the side of I-94 northbound at 59th Street, then into the back of an IDOT maintenance truck parked in front of the passenger car. They say the IDOT vehicle had its emergency lights activated.
Winesberry is accused of then getting out of the van and fleeing the scene on foot. The woman in the passenger car, identified as 25-year-old woman Katarina M. Goitz, died from her injuries while in hospital care.
The suspect faces charges of reckless homicide, Scott’s Law violation and leaving the scene of a fatal crash after state police arrested him Thursday. His bond is set at $50,000.