SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man getting his mail was struck by a car and killed Thursday, deputies said.
Authorities said the crash happened at 5:13 a.m. Thursday along Illinois Route 16 at 2008 East Road in Shelby County. An 84-year-old pedestrian entered the road and was hit by a 1992 Oldsmobile passenger car.
Responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. The driver of the Oldsmobile, a 25-year-old man from Neoga, was not hurt.
The crash led to authorities closing Route 16 in the area of the Shelbyville spillway. The road was still closed at 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
The Shelby County Coroner will release the victim's name when next of kin has been notified.
Authorities are continuing to investigate.
