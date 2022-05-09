MINONK, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they have found a Hoopeston man who escaped hospital transport earlier in May.
Troopers have been searching for Javier Aguirre, 47, since the night of May 4. They said at about 11:21 p.m., state police responded to a report of Aguirre making his escape from a hospital transport van on Interstate 39 near mile post 28 in Minonk, which is located in Woodford County.
He was reported to be a danger to himself and others. The area was searched by ISP Air Operations and ISP K9 units.
Alleged criminal damage to property by Aguirre was investigated by ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4. A warrant for Aguirre's arrest, which carried a criminal damage to property charge, was issued on May 5. The warrant had a bond of $60,000 with 10 percent to apply.
Aguirre was arrested by the Clarksville Police Department in Montgomery County, Tenn., without incident.
"A balanced approach is being taken regarding Aguirre’s health concerns and the victim’s rights," state police said in a release. "We appreciate everyone who assisted and helped locate Aguirre safely. No further information will be released by ISP."
The public is reminded all people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
