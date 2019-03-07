LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect after a shooting and high-speed chase has non-life-threatening injuries following his arrest.
State police say the situation started at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, when they responded to Extended Stay America Hotel in Rockford. They say McHenry County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Keltner served a search warrant at the hotel and was shot by Floyd Brown. Keltner went to a hospital in critical condition and later died.
According to officials, no shots were fired by police in Rockford. A 24-year-old Springfield woman who was with Brown was also shot during the incident and has non-life threatening injuries. Brown reportedly shot the woman in the room, jumped out of a window and shot at police.
It's not yet clear what the warrant was for. It's also unclear what relationship the woman had with Brown or why she was with him. She is not in custody as of late Thursday.
Troopers say Brown left the scene in a car. Troopers spotted him on Interstate 39 at mile post 8, then followed him for 30 minutes. They say Floyd showed a rifle during the pursuit, which reached speeds "well in excess" of 100 miles per hour, according to a press release.
Brown ended up in a ravine along I-55 at mile post 132.5 after troopers say they struck his vehicle in an attempt to end the pursuit. The release says he barricaded himself in the car for about 6 hours before his arrest at 5 p.m.
State police say Brown is in their custody on no bond after going to the hospital and will eventually go to FBI custody.
“First and foremost, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Deputy Keltner,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The men and women of the Illinois State Police, including responding Troopers from District 16, District 1, District 15, District 6, District 8, and District 9, all responded with seamless professionalism alongside the law enforcement of this state. ISP’s SWAT team in particular showed incredible tactical restraint, bravery and boldness today. This dark day has come to an end, and this defendant can now be brought to justice."
Keltner had served the McHenry County community for nearly 13 years, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post. He was serving an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force when he was shot, deputies say.
Law enforcement called Keltner a "fine young man" in the press conference and said he was part of a group who chased the "worst of the worst". Keltner is survived by a wife and two children.
Brown faces a first-degree murder charge with more charges expected to come. Troopers said in a press conference that federal charges could be on the way and added that the death penalty could be possible if Brown is found guilty.
Active warrants were out for Brown in McLean, Sangamon and Champaign counties. He was wanted for a parole violation.
RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019
Brown was wanted for a burglary in Bloomington on Dec. 23, 2018. Brown was also arrested for kidnapping his then 16-year-old girlfriend and a 3-year-old in 2010. According to court records, Brown has been arrested in Sangamon County for cases including disorderly conduct, resisting and officer and speeding. He was also arrested in Macon County for speeding and residential burglaries.
Governor JB Pritzker said he is closely watching the situation in a tweet.
I am closely monitoring the active shooter incident in Rockford and urge members of the community to follow the instructions of local law enforcement. My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the officer shot, his family, first responders & residents affected by this situation.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 7, 2019
Interstate 55 is no longer closed late Thursday.