VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person has died after two crashes on I-74 Thursday.
State police said the first crash occurred Thursday afternoon on I-74 westbound at mile post 202 near Fithian, when a minivan hit the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer that was slowed in traffic. The minivan driver, whose name has not been released, went to a hospital with minor injuries.
The second crash happened soon after the first on I-74 at mile post 206, when a truck tractor semi-trailer hit another that was slowed down. The driver of the truck tractor that rear-ended the other has died, troopers said.
State police are not releasing that person's name yet.