MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators seized over 300 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people in a drug bust.
Troopers say special agents from the Central Illinois Enforcement Group (CIEG) stopped 43-year-old Oregon woman Jessica A. Bennett and 59-year-old Washington man William E. Irons on Interstate 72 near Jacksonville. In the stop, they say they found 313 pounds of raw medical grade marijuana, 900 cannabis vaping cartridges and cannabis butter. They also seized two vehicles.
The drugs had a total street value of about $662,000.
Bennett and Irons face Class X felony charges of cannabis possession, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and cannabis trafficking. They are behind bars in the Morgan County Detention Facility.