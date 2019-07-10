EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police aren't sure why a truck tractor and semi-trailer overturned in a Wednesday crash they said killed a passenger.
A press release from ISP said the 1993 Mack Truck Tractor overturned on the passenger side after leaving Lower Terre Haute Road east of Midwestern Gas Road to the right "for an unknown reason" at 10:33 a.m.
The person killed, a 24-year-old man who investigators have not yet identified, died at the scene. Troopers said the driver, 24-year-old Brett A. Bell, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
They said both people involved in the crash were not wearing seat belts.
The release said troopers cited Bell for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, improper operation of a commercial motor vehicle (no commercial driver's license) and failure to wear a seat belt.
The victim's name is withheld Wednesday pending family notification.