PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead near railroad tracks in Pana.
Troopers said ISP DCI Zone 4 officials were called to assist with the death investigation. The body was found at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 2500 East Road in Pana.
State police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.