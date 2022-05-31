SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A person mowing a lawn was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday in Sangamon County, authorities said.
State police said the person was mowing grass on the west side of Route 124 south of Barber Road. At the time, a semi-truck was moving southbound on Route 124. The person mowing the grass tried to cross Route 124 and was hit by the truck in the road.
The lawn mower driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities closed Route 124 from Suddeth Street to Holton Street for their investigation. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route of travel.
Troopers did not release any further information Tuesday afternoon.
