DECATUR, IL (WAND) - During this holiday season, the Illinois Department of Transportation, State Police and 200 local law enforcement agencies are working together.
They're looking to pull over the reckless drivers; people driving under the influence, speeding and not wearing a seat belt. Central Illinois is not an exception. It is usually around this time, Lieutenant Jamie Belcher, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, says deputies patrol the streets more often.
Belcher said deputies spend this time patrolling in Forstythe. A couple of common mistakes he said people make are: rushing and taking back roads to avoid deputies.
"This [Holiday season] is supposed to be a time of celebration," Belcher said. "Not a time of being remorseful about your decisions."
To avoid the bookings, Belcher suggested planning trips ahead. He said people are usually trying to rush and not give themselves time to actually drive.
Law enforcement will patrol the roads until January 2.