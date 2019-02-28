MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say they found pounds of cocaine when they stopped a driver in McLean County.
Troopers say they stopped the suspect, 60-year-old Carlos A. Borge, on I-74 near Carlock (mile post 122) Wednesday because of a traffic violation and observed what appeared to be criminal activity. They say they found over 12 pounds of cocaine during a probable cause search of the car.
Borge, who is from West Valley, Utah, is charged with controlled substance trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. He is behind bars in the McLean County Jail with bond set at $200,000.
This bust was the second by ISP District 6 troopers in the same week. They found over 110 pounds of cocaine in a truck-tractor-semi-trailer as it traveled on I-55. Two suspects from California face charges in that case.