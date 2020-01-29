NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Two people accused of having pounds of meth shipped to them are in Macon County custody.
In sworn statements, Illinois State Police Task Force 6 said a suspicious package was intercepted Monday at the Niantic Post Office. A federal magistrate in Urbana granted a search warrant, and authorities said a search revealed over 2.3 pounds of meth inside of the box.
Authorities repackaged the box with a look-a-like substance and 22.5 grams of meth, then delivered it to the intended PO Box.
At about 11:17 a.m. that day, troopers said Candice M. Enlow, 29, and 32-year-old Levi C. Edgecombe came into the post office and claimed the package. Authorities took them into custody as they tried to drive away.
Along with the box, troopers said Enlow possessed a loaded syringe that had either meth or heroin and drug paraphernalia in it. Statements said she admitted to initiating first contact with the source of the meth and added she was there for three or four past deliveries.
The documents said she also told authorities she divided up the meth, weighed it and packaged it for sale, and also admitted to twice paying a relative of the source for the drugs.
Enlow and Edgecombe are both charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth. Edgecombe is also charged with driving on a suspended license.
Bail for each suspect is set at $500,000.