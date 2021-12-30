SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police have responded to a crash along Interstate 55.
In a release, Illinois State Police District 9 Springfield said they are working a commercial motor crash on Interstate 55 in the southbound lane, just north of the Sherman exit.
Motorists are asked to use IL RT 123 at Williamsville as an alternative route to Springfield.
Drivers can expect delays due to the damage, according to ISP.
