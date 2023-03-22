PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-74.
The Piatt County Coroner's Office confirmed a deadly crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 167 — just east of Mansfield.
The coroner did not confirm any details on what led up to the crash or how many people may have been hurt.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash and WAND News reached out to state troopers Wednesday morning for additional information.
WAND News will update this article as more information is released.
