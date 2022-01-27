SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police warn drivers of slick road conditions on Thursday morning.
District 9 Officers said they are responding to numerous crashes in the Springfield area.
Road conditions are slick and hazardous, according to Illinois State Police.
They warn drivers to slow down, use cautions and move over for emergency vehicles.
