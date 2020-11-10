LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers are responding Tuesday evening to a crash in Logan County.
State police said the crash happened at Old Route 66 at 600th Street. It is just south of Elkhart.
Troopers said Old Route 66 will be closed for an extended period of time between Elkhart and 600th Street.
Drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the area.
