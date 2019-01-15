CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - Troopers across the area are responding to multiple crashes and slide-offs along Illinois interstates and highways.
Illinois State Police, Logan County Sheriff's Office and the Atlanta Fire Department were on scene early Tuesday morning to multiple weather related crashes along Interstate 55.
District 10 Troopers say, due to the freezing drizzle/mist/fog they are experiencing slick spots across the northern end of District 10.
Multiple slide-offs on Route 45 north of Urbana have been reported.
Authorities are encouraging people to slow down and use caution.
WAND News will continue to update you on weather and road conditions as information arrives in the newsroom.