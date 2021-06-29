SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said a Sangamon County Jail inmate who died Sunday had collapsed while walking to his bond hearing.
The hearing for Bobby Joe Jimerson, 62, was happening at the county jail complex. Jail staff immediately gave emergency medical care, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, at the scene.
Jimerson went by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was requested to investigate the inmate death.
Preliminary autopsy results showed Jimerson had significant natural disease. No evidence of injury or trauma was found. A complete autopsy report is pending toxicology results and could take several weeks, troopers said.
The death investigation is being conducted by ISP DCI Zone 4. The investigation remains active and ongoing Tuesday.
