SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a motorcyclist after a crash on I-55.
Troopers said the crash happened on I-55 southbound at mile post 100, which is in Sangamon County.
Authorities are trying to locate the motorcyclist. It's unclear if they left the scene on their own or if they were thrown from the vehicle. WAND-TV is working to learn details.
The crash is pending investigation until the driver is found.
