CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A failed tire caught fire and led to a semi-trailer fire Wednesday, troopers say.
The News-Gazette reports South Carolina driver William Garrison Smith moved his truck to the outside shoulder of I-74 between Mahomet and Champaign after hearing his tire fail. It then caught fire as he pulled over.
Troopers say the fire spread to the trailer bed and its contents after he disconnected the truck tractor and trailer. Crews from the Cornbelt Fire Department put out the tire fire as other responders moved traffic.
The fire happened near mile post 176 between Prairieview Road and I-57. At first it left both lanes closed. The right lane is expected to stay closed for the next 24 hours, but the left lane is open again for traffic.
Drivers are asked to use caution as crews clean up from the fire.