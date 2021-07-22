SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A semi-truck driver was hurt after their vehicle struck an overpass in an I-55 distracted driving crash, state police said.
Troopers said the driver of a 2022 Kenworth semi-truck ran off the right side of the road and hit the eastbound Montgomery Road overpass in the area of the Montgomery/Sangamon county line. This person was distracted, but their actions did not involve the use of a cell phone, state police said.
The semi-truck overturned in the right side ditch. The driver, 46-year-old Jamie S. Umlah of Texas, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed from before 3 a.m. to just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
