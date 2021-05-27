ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting that left a man with serious wounds happened in a dispute between neighbors, state troopers said.
Illinois State Police said two Athens neighbors were involved in an ongoing dispute when one neighbor shot the other. A 42-year-old man was seriously wounded and authorities detained the other neighbor for questioning.
The wounded man went to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Police said a call of a shots fired came in at about 1 p.m. Thursday. It happened in the 300 block of S. Adams St.
Athens police requested an investigation from ISP, which had Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 agents respond to collect evidence and interview witnesses. A formal charging decision will be made when all evidence is collected and reviewed by the Menard County State's Attorney.
Troopers said there are no other public safety threats. The investigation is active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.