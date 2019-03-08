Lincoln, Ill (WAND) – An officer killed in the line of duty and an armed suspect gets into a 6-hour standoff with authorities. Yet, Illinois State Police showed restraint in trying to negotiate with the alleged gunman.
“We want it to end peacefully,” said State Trooper Sean Ramsey. “You never want to have to take a life.”
The standoff on I-55 in Lincoln ended when police used flash bangs to apprehend the suspect who barricaded himself in his wrecked vehicle. Flash bangs are a type of explosive that emit a bright flash of light and thunderous noise. They are often used to rescue people in hostage situations.
“Nobody wants to have to fire their weapon,” Ramsey added. “We can talk him out peacefully.”
The suspect, Floyd Brown of Springfield, is being held for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a McHenry County deputy sheriff who was working as an investigator with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant.