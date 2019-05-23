MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a suspect pointed a gun at a motorcyclist in an apparent road-rage confrontation.
According to state troopers, this happened at 2:27 p.m. Thursday when a motorcyclist approached state police at an I-72 traffic stop (near mile post 134) and said someone pointed a weapon at him. ISP then tracked down a suspect vehicle at mile post 152, where they say they found a handgun in the car.
The car driver, Arkansas man Billy B. Ashlock, 57, was arrested and faces an unlawful use of a weapon charge. He is in custody at the Macon County Jail.
Troopers with District 10 say the investigation is ongoing.