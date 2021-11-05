CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected cannabis dealer was arrested after fleeing a Champaign County crash scene, state police said.
At about 3:33 p.m. Thursday, troopers said they tried to stop a vehicle for traffic violations on I-57 southbound near mile marker 252 in Champaign County. The driver kept going, exited at U.S. Route 136 (mile marker 250) and ended up crashing in a drainage ditch near Evans Road in rural Rantoul.
Authorities said the driver, 27-year-old Matthew J. Reardon of Tinley Park, fled on food and was arrested about one hour later in rural Champaign County by state police.
Reardon is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis (Class X felony), possession of cannabis (Class 1 felony), possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 felony), driving with a revoked license (Class 4 felony), and fleeing and eluding (Class A misdemeanor).
The suspect is held in the Champaign County Jail with bond set at $75,000 (10 percent to apply).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.