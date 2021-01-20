MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people were sent to the hospital after driving their vehicle off the road Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Illinois State Police, Robby Pearson, 50 of Taylorville, traveled northbound on US Route 51 just south of Clinton Avenue before running off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert, overturning his vehicle.
Pearson was not traveling alone; Melinda Blades, 50, of Taylorville, was riding in the passenger seat when the vehicle overturned.
Both were taken to the hospital, where they are being treated for injures.
Police issued Pearson with a citation for improper lane usage.
