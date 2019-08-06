SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are cracking down on distracted driving.
ISP teamed up with the Illinois Truckers Association and Newman Carriers of Fairmont City for what's called "Trooper in a Truck."
Police hopped in trucks for a better view, sitting higher up to spot drivers using their phones or riding without seat belts.
Officers issued 14 distracted driving citations and wrote 12 warnings for other violations.
In Sept. WAND-TV was able to go on one of these crack downs to see how ISP officers are conducting these operations.