SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers warn drivers of slick and icy bridge decks.
On Saturday morning, ISP and EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover traffic crash, on I-57 northbound at milepost 235.
Traffic in this area is down to one lane.
Troopers advised drivers to be aware of slowing or stopped traffic. Bridge decks are also very slick and icy in the area.
