SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who troopers said ran from authorities during a Sangamon County traffic stop is in custody.
Authorities said 24-year-old Richard A. Olson of LaCrosse, Wisc., was stopped while in a black 2011 Volkswagen at about 2:10 p.m. Monday. This was on I-55 southbound near mile post 87, troopers said, and the stop was for a traffic violation.
Olson is accused of fleeing on foot in the area of the Old Indian Trail. Troopers took him into custody at 3:24 p.m.
At one point during the search, two state troopers ended up in river water. EMS responders came to the scene and checked on them. No people needed to be hospitalized.
The investigation is in its infancy, state police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.