CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A driver and passengers were injured when troopers said the woman behind the wheel drove off the end of a bridge.
The News-Gazette reports this happened on the Bradley Avenue bridge, which is currently under reconstruction. State police said it was after 1 p.m., when the Champaign woman moved along Bradley Avenue and through the Bluegrass Lane intersection.
At that time, troopers said she entered a construction zone before she "drove off the end of the roadway, went airborne and landed" along I-57.
The woman and two male passengers had non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone involved had a seat belt on, troopers told the newspaper.
State police closed the left southbound lane of traffic near mile marker 236. This location is between the I-72 and I-74 exits.
Drivers are asked to use caution or find an alternate route if possible.