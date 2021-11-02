RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - State police are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was found dead Monday in a Rushville home.
The person found was Denise D. Phillips. The home was in the 400 block of W. Clinton St.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 was requested to conduct a death investigation after Phillips was discovered. The official cause and manner of death are expected to be released by the Schuyler County Coroner's Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are received.
ISP Zone 4 has been assisted by the Rushville Police Department, Schuyler County Sheriff's Office, Schuyler County Coroner's Office, ISP District 20 and ISP Crime Scene Services.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should call ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (309)693-5015.
