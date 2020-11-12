DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois PIRG released it's annual dangerous toys list ahead of the holiday season.
The 35th annual Trouble in Toyland highlights nine categories of dangerous toys and gives caregivers tips on how to keep kids safer. Illinois PIRG said caregivers need to understand and be equipped to avoid risk that certain toys and children products might impose.
"Warning labels may say not for kids under 3, but the product description online may say a fun gift for a 2-year-old," said Abe Scarr, Illinois PIRG Education Fund director.
Illinois PIRG warns caregivers and parents of recalled toys. More than 800,000 units of toys sold in the United States since last November were recalled. There include toys with lead-laden stickers to detachable choking hazard pieces.
"Only about 10% to 20% of recalled children's products are ever accounted for through a recalled process. That means that most of those products remain in use in homes where people aren't aware of the dangers," said Nancy Cowels of Kids in Danger.
Illinois PIRG urged parents to research before buying second-hand toys online or through a social media shopping location.
In addition, Illinois PIRG wants parents and caregivers to avoid toys that are too noisy, which can cause permanent damage to a child's hearing over time.
Also, the organization warned choking hazards as one of the biggest dangers posed by toys. Illinois PIRG sited toys like VTech Drill & Learn Toolbox is labeled for children 2 to 5 years old, but contain four plastic bolts that are 1.75 inches long by .75 inches wide. The organization said this toy is just one example of many that pose a threat to smaller children.
"These are not theoretical risks, these are actually risks to children and we continue to see every year kids who are victims to choking," said Dr. Elizabeth Powell of Lurie Children's Hospital.
Finally, Illinois PIRG, local state leaders and lawmakers warn the dangers of shopping online. The organization said while the product may look or say it's OK for a younger child, sometimes they may be deceiving. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he is in the process of working on legislation that will protect US consumers.
"Overwhelmingly these toys are made in China and we need to have a better understanding and program with them for the safety of kids and consumers of kids in America," Durbin said.
Illinois consumer officials said if a shopper can avoid purchasing items online, they would encourage it, especially from third-party vendors.
To read the full report from Illinois PIRG and the toys they encourage shoppers to avoid, click here.
