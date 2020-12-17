NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) - A truck inside a garage caught fire in New Berlin Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called out to the 700 block of E. Gibson.
The truck fire also ignited the garage.
WAND News went to the scene and is working to learn more about how the fire started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.