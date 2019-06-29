CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Helping change the lives of children one truck at a time. That’s the goal of the 2019 Coles County Truck Convoy!
This is the first event like this in Illinois to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation. A truck convoy in Pennsylvania spurred the idea locally.
There are events happening all day Saturday at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
A special ceremony to kick of the convoy will start at noon. Speakers include Coles County Sheriff Jimmy Rankin, Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy, also known as, “Mama Bear,” as well as Ashley White, Director of Illinois Make a Wish, and many more.
The convoy will travel from Charleston, to Mattoon, and back. There will be games, food, and entertainment at the fairgrounds all day long.
Registration for the convoy starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Again, the event benefits the Make a Wish Foundation.