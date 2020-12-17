NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) — A garage outside a New Berlin home was destroyed Thursday afternoon after a pickup truck it housed caught fire.
New Berlin Fire Chief Steve Frank said crews were called to the 700 block of East Gibson Street at about 12:48 p.m.
The truck backfired while mechanical work was being done on it, Frank said, which ignited the flames.
There were no injuries reported at the scene. Frank said the garage, truck and tools inside of the garage are all considered a total loss.
The fire also melted siding and broke a window on the side of the house, but Frank said a damage estimate was not available Thursday afternoon.
Loami firefighters assisted New Berlin at the scene, and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad provided oxygen refills for fire tanks that were low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.