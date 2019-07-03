PESOTUM, Ill. (WAND) - A pickup truck hauling a camper trailer crashed on Interstate 57 near Pesotum overnight.
Crews were called to I-57 southbound near milepost 220 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
State police said 57-year-old Darryl Farmer of Villa Rica, GA was driving. His passengers were 20-year-old Lashayla Miles of Chicago, 25-year-old Angel Clemons-Patton of Warner Robbins, GA, and two juveniles.
Police said Farmer was driving in the right lane and went to pass in the left lane. They said he over-corrected and lost control. The trailer became detached from the truck and rolled on its side, blocking the left lane.
No one was transported to the hospital.
Officers said seatbelts were worn by the driver and one juvenile. Two seatbelt citations and a child restraint citation were issued.
Farmer was cited for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Failure to Secure a Child under 8 in a Restraint System, and Unsafe Equipment.
Two adult passengers were issued citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelts.