Brownstown, Ill. (WAND) - A crash on Interstate 70 near milepost 69 has closed the eastbound lanes of traffic after a tractor hauling a manufactured home was hit.
Illinois State Police say the left lane of the eastbound lanes is closed as crews can clear debris from the crash. The right lane is still open at this time.
Troopers say traffic was backed up to about milepost 67. Motorists should slow down and stay alert in the area.
It's not clear how long the lane would be closed to traffic.
Other details about the crash were not immediately released.
