DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Decatur Monday afternoon.
A truck crashed into a pole near Eldorado St. and 26th St. around noon.
WAND News is working to learn whether anyone was injured.
Police and fire were both called to the scene.
