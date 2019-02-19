OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A trooper was injured in a five-vehicle crash started by a truck tractor, according to state police.
Troopers say it happened on Monday evening, when the truck tractor semi-trailer driver tried to move into the left lane when approaching a squad car that had pulled over another car on the right shoulder. The trooper was stopped in the northbound lane of I-39 at mile post 108.
State police say the truck tractor hit a car in the left lane, then made an evasive maneuver back to the right that caused it to side-swipe the driver’s side of both the squad car and the pulled-over car. A fifth vehicle took damage from debris in the road.
The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later released. There were no other injuries.
Troopers say 58-year-old Chicago man Adam Toure was behind the wheel of the truck tractor. He’s charged with improper lane usage and violation of Scott’s Law.
“The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the ‘Move Over’ law,” troopers said on Facebook. “When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over and change lanes if possible.”
State police are reminding the public a trooper died on the scene of a crash earlier in 2019.
“Our troopers risk their lives daily to protect the members of our communities,” said Capt. Matthew Hodgdon, commander in District 1. “We ask the public to please obey all traffic laws, including Scott’s Law, to help safeguard the lives of our troopers, and all members of the public.”