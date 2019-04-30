DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- For the fourth year in a row, students from around Central Illinois are meeting with truck drivers, police and others to learn about safe driving.
The event, called Teens, Trucks and Traffic, includes presentations from Illinois State Police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the group Street Smart. It also includes training on blind areas of commercial vehicles, in which students climbed into the cabs of parked truck tractors to understand what they could and could not see.
“There is very little education around commercial motor vehicles,” said Mitzi Hartman, safety director for McLeod Express. “This gives the kids and early drivers a sense of what happens in a commercial motor vehicle.”
Students also learn about distracted driving, the work of emergency responders and other topics.
“I really like coming here because kids can actually see it,” said Tom Scott, who teaches at Clinton High School. “They don’t like to be just talked to. They like to see what’s really happening.”
The event, which is held at Progress City in Decatur, runs through Thursday.