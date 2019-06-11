BOZEMAN, Mont. (WAND) - A truck carrying a load of bees overturned on a Montana road Monday.
The truck overturned at the intersection of Gooch Hill and Durston on the west side of Bozeman.
The Hyalite Fire Department said the driver of the tractor-trailer cut a turn too tight and fell into a ditch.
No one was injured.
A beekeeper was called in to help with the bees.
Numerous agencies responded, and a beekeeper was called in.
Officials told NBC Montana the owner of the bees may give them away to someone in Bozeman.
People who live in the area were warned, especially those who have bee allergies, to be careful.