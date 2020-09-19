(WAND) - President Trump said Saturday he has approved in principle a deal in which Oracle and Walmart would partner with the viral video-sharing app TikTok in the U.S., potentially helping the app avoid a shutdown.
“I have given the deal my blessing — if they get it done that’s great, if they don’t that’s okay too,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for North Carolina. “I approved the deal in concept.”
According to CNBC, Trump said the new company will likely be incorporated in Texas.
Trump has been demanding that TikTok, a video app popular with younger people, be sold to a U.S. company or else its U.S. operations would shut down. He’s also been targeting WeChat, another Chinese-owned app. The dispute over the two apps is the latest flash point in the rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
On Friday, the U.S. Commerce Department said it would bar TikTok from U.S. app stores as of late Sunday. Further restrictions that would prevent TikTok from accessing essential internet services in the country would go into effect on Nov. 12. The deal Trump signed off on would allow TikTok’s U.S. operations to keep functioning.
